Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,587. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

