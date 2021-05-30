Certified Advisory Corp Takes $5.71 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

