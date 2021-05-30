CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.31

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 29% against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $58.98 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,441,259 coins and its circulating supply is 45,191,524 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

