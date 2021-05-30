Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $190.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.51 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Chegg reported sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $797.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 910,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,978. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.