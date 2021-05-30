Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $280.52

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.52 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.78). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 82,031 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99. The company has a market capitalization of £414.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 14.29 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In other news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

