Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 3,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

