China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the April 29th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
