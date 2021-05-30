China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the April 29th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.