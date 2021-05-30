Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 37,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $169.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

