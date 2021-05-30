CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$133.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RY. Cormark increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.56.

Shares of RY opened at C$125.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$88.99 and a 52 week high of C$126.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

