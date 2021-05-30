CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.44.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$27.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,550.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

