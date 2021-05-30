Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

