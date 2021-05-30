Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after buying an additional 322,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after buying an additional 320,142 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC opened at $116.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

