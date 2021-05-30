Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $95.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.