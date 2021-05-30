Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,094 Shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne FLIR alerts:

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Insiders sold a total of 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne FLIR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Teledyne FLIR Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne FLIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne FLIR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.