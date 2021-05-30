Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 184 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.91.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $218.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.63. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

