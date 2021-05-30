Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 63.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 50.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

