Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

