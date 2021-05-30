Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $861,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

