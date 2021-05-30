Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.
CI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.
CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.76.
In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.