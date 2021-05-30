Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

CI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

