Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 3.7%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.08. 108,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,568,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

