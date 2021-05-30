Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

