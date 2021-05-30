ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the April 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CACG opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.