Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 110,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a market cap of $679.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

