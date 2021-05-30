Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,688,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $77,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $30,833,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,481,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

CLF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

