ClinTex CTi (CTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $5.60 million and $111,524.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00918345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.44 or 0.09161967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00089466 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

