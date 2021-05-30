Coastline Trust Co Acquires 285 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.23% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10.

