Coastline Trust Co Buys 1,139 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.47 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.75 and a 200 day moving average of $345.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.