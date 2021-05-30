Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Sysco by 373.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Sysco by 94.5% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.00 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.