Coastline Trust Co Has $5.21 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

