Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a 200 day moving average of $264.23. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

