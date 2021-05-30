Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.89 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.