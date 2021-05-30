Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.32

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and traded as high as $78.22. Cogeco shares last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48.

Cogeco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGECF)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

