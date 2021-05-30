Colrain Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for about 5.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

