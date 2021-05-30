Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 3,306 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

