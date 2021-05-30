Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Momo were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Momo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Momo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

