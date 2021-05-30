Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

ATH stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.