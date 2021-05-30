Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 8,402 VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000.

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

