Comerica Bank Takes $220,000 Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Separately, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

ASAI opened at $16.97 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

