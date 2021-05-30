Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNG opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,049.88 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $16,604,741. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

