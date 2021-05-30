Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

