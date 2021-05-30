Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,015,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 131,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $59.00.

