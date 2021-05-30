Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of HOG opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

