Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3239 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.39 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

