Comparing Alto Ingredients (ALTO) and Its Peers

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alto Ingredients to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alto Ingredients and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alto Ingredients Competitors 224 898 1149 26 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Alto Ingredients’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Alto Ingredients Competitors -188.75% -217.86% 26.35%

Risk and Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients’ peers have a beta of 2.80, meaning that their average share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million -$15.12 million 83.38 Alto Ingredients Competitors $2.83 billion $46.07 million 17.69

Alto Ingredients’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Alto Ingredients is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

