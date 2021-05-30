Comparing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 7 4 0 2.36

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.62%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $175.25, suggesting a potential upside of 132.24%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 59.70 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.28 iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 8.34 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -47.76

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,551.65% -173.70% -88.66% iRhythm Technologies -22.67% -22.67% -14.19%

Risk & Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

