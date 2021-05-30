Comparing Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie and Stabilis Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $63.68 billion 0.57 -$1.76 billion N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.11 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Stabilis Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Engie.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Engie and Stabilis Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 3 7 0 2.70 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential downside of 94.77%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Engie.

Risk & Volatility

Engie has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Engie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Engie beats Stabilis Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals. The company also engages in the design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG onshore and offshore. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

