Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

