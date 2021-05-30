Condor Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ARCM opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11.

