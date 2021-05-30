Condor Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $372.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.46 and its 200 day moving average is $358.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $256.54 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

