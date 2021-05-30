Condor Capital Management Makes New $136,000 Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETACU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,388,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

ETACU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.